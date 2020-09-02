To make policy renewal easy and hassle-free, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has recently introduced an Conversational Renewal Bot. The private insurer is one of the first companies to launch this artificial intelligence driven Bot.

Gone are those day when customers need to visit the branches or contact an insurance agent to renew the insurance policy. With this new technology, now the policyholder can renew their coverage from home.

The Conversational Renewal Bot handholds a person to complete the renewal payment journey within one and half to two minutes to complete the transaction process, the insurance company said. Customers will be notified on successful payment and will be able to download the digital copy of acknowledgement real-time, the company said.

The visual IVR will provide an end to end automated digital journey without any human intervention, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance mentioned. The Bot will also initiate renewal payment reminder call to the policyholders. At present, the Bot available in English and Hindi. The insurance company soon offer assistance in other Indian languages.

Moreover, the conversational renewal Bot provides due/overdue/lapse intimation, virtual assistance and premium acknowledgment within a single transaction.

Speaking about Conversational Renewal Bot, Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, "Customer convenience is a key pivot of our strategy and we understand the protection needs of our policyholders, especially during the times of a pandemic."

"It is important that customers always stay protected and this Conversational Renewal Bot is yet another innovative step to ensure the same. Catering to our customer’s needs in a single integrated journey, our Conversational Bot is another milestone towards unmatched service experience." Rao added.

Other than the Bot, the insurance company offer its services to policyholders using multiple digital channels, customer-friendly portals, its WhatsApp based service platform, contact center, the company said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via