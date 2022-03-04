Zopper achieves $100 million annualized insurance premium milestone

Zopper achieves $100 million annualized insurance premium milestone2 min read . 12:42 PM IST
- Zopper offers end-to-end insurance solution to its distribution partners through its API platform. Zopper and has over 60 plus distribution partners,
Zopper, an embedded insurtech platform, has accomplished new business milestone of $100 million in annualized insurance premium. The platform is backed by marquee global investors such as Tiger Global and Blume Ventures.
As per the startup, the acceleration in digital transformation has helped the company to deliver stellar business performance. “The demand for digital solutions is on the surge across the insurance value chain, from quote issuance to claim settlement. And, the ecosystem partners are collaborating with Insurtech players to innovate and build future capabilities to meet the protection needs of customers," it said in a statement.
The company offers end-to-end insurance solution to its distribution partners through its API platform. Zopper and has over 60 plus distribution partners, which include some of the India’s largest brands such as Amazon, Ola, Cars24, Xiaomi, Croma, Titan Eye Plus, StoreKing, IIFL, Chaitanya, and more. The company has presence in over 1200+ cities across India meeting the surging demand of new-age digital customers.
Surjendu Kuila, founder and CEO, Zopper said, “Achieving $100 million in annual insurance premium is significant moment for stakeholders. We at Zopper aim to increase insurance penetration in the country by leveraging the marvels of new-age technology. We know for a fact that the world is embracing digitalization at a much faster pace than expected, especially owing to the pandemic. The share of digital insurance is anticipated to grow to 19 percent by 2027, and we look forward to scaling to 50 million policies over this period."
Zopper aims to create India’s largest embedded insurtech API platform to help B2C company sell insurance seamlessly to its customers. Zopper provides its services to a large set of ecosystem with partners belonging to digital, financial, and lifestyle segments. The insurtech platform offers a wide range of products such as health insurance, life insurance, motor insurance as well as lifestyle protection.
