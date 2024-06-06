Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme: From eligibility criteria to benefits; all you need to know
Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme provides up to ₹1 lakh coverage for persons with disabilities, with annual renewal. Enrollment fee is ₹250 for BPL individuals and ₹500 for others, with premiums at ₹250 and ₹500 during renewal.
The Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme is an initiative by the Government of India aimed at providing affordable and comprehensive health insurance coverage to individuals with disabilities. This scheme is a part of the National Trust, which was established under the National Trust Act, 1999, to promote the welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and multiple disabilities.