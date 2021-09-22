PFRDA notifies NPS withdrawal rules for members who joined NPS after 60 yrs

Subscribers who joined NPS beyond 60 years of age should understand that the exit before three years will be treated as 'premature exit' and those withdrawals beyond three years is the 'normal exit'. For premature exit, the permissible limit for a lump sum is ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh under normal exit without the need for annuitization. In case of the unfortunate death of those subscribers, the entire corpus will be paid to the nominee/legal heirs, as per the PFRDA circular.