Plans three-year sunset clause on regulations for policy dynamism: IRDAI chairman
At the Mint’s 16th Annual BFSI Summit and Awards 2024, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India chairman Debasish Panda said an expert committee will look into simplifying the language of the policy document
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman Debasish Panda said that they are considering a provision that would require a law to be reviewed every three years to keep pace with changing times in the insurance industry.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message