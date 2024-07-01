PNB Rakshak Plus now offers increased coverage for Indian Army personnel
Members of the armed forces, comprising all branches of Defence, can open a salary account through the PNB Rakshak Plus Scheme. Additionally, this scheme is available to personnel from BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, State Police Force, and Metro Police in cities with Police Commissionerate Systems.
Punjab National Bank, a public sector bank, has enhanced insurance coverage and additional benefits for active Indian Army personnel under its flagship program, "PNB Rakshak Plus".