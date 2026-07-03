Why the RBI is concerned about three state-run general insurers

In its June Financial Stability Report, released on Monday, the RBI said the general insurers remained below the regulatory solvency ratio of 1.5 for every quarter between the fourth quarter of FY25 and the fourth quarter of FY26. While the central bank did not name the insurers, public disclosures show that National Insurance Co. Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd and United India Insurance Co. Ltd reported negative solvency ratios during the period, indicating their liabilities exceeded the capital available to support them.