Riders that can make term insurance policy comprehensive

Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital, said a policyholder could buy a term insurance rider by paying an additional premium amount. Most plans allow the addition of riders at the time of policy inception, while others allow rider addition at policy anniversary. “You must also know that a rider normally comes into action when the specified event for which you had purchased the policy occurs. Therefore, later on, if you do not want to continue the rider protection benefit, you can intimate the insurer and stop paying the rider premium while continuing your base term policy benefit as it is," said Bajaj.