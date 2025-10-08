SBI General Insurance launches new plan covering gym and sports injuries

SBI General Insurance has launched its flagship retail health insurance product – ‘Health Alpha’. The product offers up to 10x cumulative bonus, unlimited sum insured, endless sum insured, and cover for gym and sports injuries, among other benefits.

Advertisement

The product provides a wide range of sum insured options, ranging from ₹5 lakh to unlimited sum insured. Policyholders can opt for a long-term policy of up to five years, which enables them to safeguard against medical inflation while enjoying tenure-based discounts, SBI said.

Key features and add-on benefits Up to 10x cumulative bonus: This is an add-on cover, which provides up to 10x cumulative bonus annually, if no claim is made under the policy.

Unlimited sum insured: The base ‘Sum Insured’ of the policy will be unlimited. A claim of any amount will become payable, subject to policy terms and conditions

Endless sum insured: Covers hospitalisation expenses for a single claim beyond the ‘Base Sum Insured’. This benefit can be availed of only once during the lifetime of the policy

Advertisement

Gym and sports injury cover: This feature provides OPD (Outpatient Department) benefits for injuries sustained during hobby sports or daily fitness activities, covering specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines, and physical therapy.

Plan: This add-on benefit provides waiting period continuity earned by the policyholder to their newly married spouse (up to 35 years) and/or newborn children (maximum 2 children), provided they are enrolled within 120 days of marriage or birth.

Welcome discount: The product offers a ‘Welcome Discount’ of 5% if a new policy is purchased within five days of quote generation.

Also Read | Think bigger health cover means better protection? Think again

“With rising medical costs, securing the right health insurance plan with adequate coverage is more critical than ever,” said Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SBI General Insurance. The plan has over 50 coverage options.

Advertisement

‘Health Alpha’ allows policyholders to customise her/his insurance plan with ‘Your Health. Your Cover. Your Way’ that suit their lifestyle and healthcare requirements. Customers can adjust coverage limits within each benefit, select from multiple sub-limits, and modify waiting periods, ensuring complete flexibility to customize their health plan to individual needs.

Along with providing coverage for hospitalisation, the product brings together essential health insurance benefits such as pre- and post-hospitalisation cover, day care treatments, AYUSH treatment, critical illness cover, daily cash during the insured’s stay in the hospital, global cover, and personal accident cover.



Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.

Advertisement

For all personal finance updates, visit here.