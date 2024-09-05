Multiple media reports suggest that the 54th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting will discuss the possibility of eliminating the 18% GST on term life insurance premiums. Various stakeholders in the insurance sector have long advocated for this removal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

54th GST Meeting The 54th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting is scheduled for September 9, 2024, in New Delhi.

Industry experts believe enacting this decision would substantially relieve insurance customers burdened by additional taxes. The 18% GST on life and health insurance premiums has long been contentious, with many stakeholders pushing for removal.

"Multiple stakeholders, including sitting ministers, have requested to exempt GST on term and health insurance. Likely, the GST Council may favourably consider this industry demand, especially if the revenue loss due to the grant of such exemption is not major. However, to allow the full effect of exemption from GST to be passed on to the public at large, the insurance companies would also need to be allowed full input tax credit, without requiring a reversal of credit due to exemption from GST on term insurance," said Sandeep Pareek, Partner, Indirect Tax, BDO India

At the moment, the 18% GST on term life insurance premium is considered another cost which will make it more costly for people to pay for insurance ". "Term life insurance is essentially an insurance that acts as a safeguard to guarantee that families are protected in the case of the policy holder’s death. Whenever the government applies such high taxation rates on such premiums, it dissuades individuals from taking risks by opting for this necessary shield. Further lowering or complete elimination of GST may cause the enhanced purchase of term life insurance, which is still in its infancy in the country," said Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

Why should GST on insurance be removed from insurance products? Sandeep Pareek highlights that exempting GST from term insurance products could significantly promote these plans by making them more affordable for the public.

Siddharth Maurya adds, “Reducing or removing GST on term insurance premiums could encourage more people to secure their families' futures without additional financial burden. This would also expand the insurance coverage base, fostering industry growth."

Maurya also believes such a decision could transform India’s insurance sector. “It would demonstrate the regulator's commitment to making life insurance more accessible and effective as a risk management tool. We anticipate the GST Council will adopt a forward-thinking approach that benefits millions of Indians."

Derek O'Brien: '18% GST on insurance burdens 45 crore Indians' TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to eliminate the GST on health and life insurance premiums . In a letter dated August 24, O'Brien stated, "The 18% GST on health and life insurance premiums places an undue strain on many, affecting their access to crucial financial protection in times of illness, accidents, or untimely death. Our shared responsibility is to ensure that this vital safety net remains affordable for all segments of society."

The GST Council, which includes the Union Finance Minister and representatives from all States and Union Territories, was created to oversee decisions on various GST matters, such as tax rates, exemptions, and administrative procedures. It has been instrumental in shaping India's GST framework.

