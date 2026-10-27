Technical glitch buys industry more time to weigh in on Irdai’s insurance overhaul

MUMBAI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has extended the deadline for feedback on its proposed overhaul of insurance distributor commissions after a technical glitch disrupted submissions on the final day, according to two industry executives. The extension comes amid resistance from brokers, agents and some insurers, raising questions over whether the regulator can meet its January or April 2027 target for rolling out the final norms.

“Their (Irdai’s) website was down since Friday, and Sunday was the last day to submit the feedback. So we brought it to their notice and so they have extended the deadline till 31 October,” one of the executives cited above told Mint.

Irdai said on Saturday that it had received 650 comments and was extending the deadline to provide additional time “in view of the significant interest and to facilitate wider participation”.

The six-day extension is unlikely to materially help stakeholders seeking more time to assess the proposals. Last month, the Insurance Brokers’ Association of India (IBAI) wrote to Irdai seeking time until 31 December to submit its suggestions, citing the need for detailed impact studies and relevant data.

Also Read | Insurers make case for credit life policies as Irdai weighs commission cuts

Issued on 23 September, the consultation paper proposes changes to commission caps, expenses of management (EoM), insurance bundling with loans and motor insurance distribution. The original deadline for feedback was 25 October.

Disruption warning The proposals could alter the economics of insurance distribution, with brokers and independent agents warning of business disruption and potential job losses.

IBAI and the Confederation of General Insurance Agents Association of India (CGIAAI) have written to the finance ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office over the past week, seeking government intervention. The Life Insurance Agents' Federation of India (LIAFI) has separately sought higher commissions and transition safeguards, arguing that lower earnings could discourage new entrants into the agency force.

“We have requested the PM to intervene and ensure consultation between the regulator and the finance ministry,” KC Lokessh, convener, told Mint. He said the proposals had far-reaching implications that warranted more dialogue between the regulator and industry players.

Lokessh also flagged the lack of policyholder representation in the debate, questioning whether insurers would pass on any benefits to customers. He warned that a decline in independent advisers and brokers could reduce access to advice, while lower agent earnings could encourage volume-driven selling and increase mis-selling risks.

There is broad agreement that mis-selling needs to be addressed, but the scope of the proposed intervention is a concern, said Pallavi Malani, managing director and partner at BCG India. “On commissions, a detailed analysis is needed to assess the cost to serve that still allows insurers and distributors to cover the cost of selling and servicing these policies across geographies,” Malani said.

A blanket approach, she said, could penalize the entire industry for problems concentrated in particular products, channels, insurers or distributors. “The regulator should therefore look at the data at a more granular level before deciding on the appropriate intervention to solve the root cause of the problem.”

Also Read | Facing steep expense cuts, insurers seek gentler Irdai glide path

Cost pressures Some smaller insurers have also raised concerns that tighter EoM limits could disadvantage newer players, whose operating costs tend to be higher as they build distribution networks and invest in people and technology. EoM covers insurers’ operating costs, including agent commissions, employee salaries, rent, technology and marketing.

“Insurers are not questioning the direction of the reform. Their concern is pace and how it is applied,” said Vivek Ramji Iyer, partner and national leader – Financial Services Risk Advisory, Grant Thornton Bharat. A uniform, immediate rollout of commission caps alongside a tighter EoM glide path, he said, would leave little room to manage the transition.

“For many insurers the cost math works in their favour, but the volume risk and the strain on bank and distributor relationships are real. That is why most are asking for phasing rather than pushing back,” he added.

Regulatory timeline under scrutiny Irdai chairman Ajay Seth had indicated last month that he was not in favour of extending the consultation deadline, arguing that the proposal was still at the consultation-paper stage and that stakeholders would have an opportunity to revisit their suggestions when the regulator issued draft guidelines. He reiterated the target of rolling out the new norms by January 2027 or April 2027.

Seth has also said there is “absolutely no intention” to disrupt any market segment or individual, and that the aim is to ensure an orderly transition towards greater efficiency. At a Business Standard event on Tuesday, Seth acknowledged that rolling out the new regulations will need industry-wide collaboration.

“A reform of this nature has to be built on consensus. It cannot be just about writing another set of regulations,” he said. “I had promised that I would have an open mind, generate discussion based on data and analytics, and attempt to build consensus for the reforms needed for the sector and our economy. I reiterate that commitment.”

The implementation challenge then extends beyond setting commission caps to determining transition arrangements across insurance segments and moving existing intermediaries to a new licensing framework, all of which could take some time.

“April 2027 is achievable for commission caps, but I would expect transition provisions for segments such as motor and credit life. Moving existing intermediaries into the new licensing framework will realistically take longer,” Iyer said.