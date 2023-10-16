The big mistakes people make in medicare—and how to avoid them
Anna Wilde Mathews , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST
SummarySeniors choosing Medicare plans can fall into traps leaving them with higher costs or fewer doctors than they expected. ‘I was so stupid.’
Seniors choosing Medicare coverage often fall into hidden, costly traps that can leave them stranded—and unable to get the healthcare they want. But there are ways to avoid the pitfalls, if you know how.
