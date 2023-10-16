The big mistakes people make in medicare—and how to avoid them

Drug Deficits

Your drug coverage can come through a stand-alone Part D plan—needed if you are in traditional Medicare—or wrapped into your Medicare Advantage. Either way, you can use Medicare.gov to see if your prescriptions are included. This is worth doing every year. You may also want to go to the insurer’s own website and look for restrictions on access as well as the “comprehensive formulary" document that lists all covered drugs. Here is an example, and here is another.