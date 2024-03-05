Travel insurance: Curbing the risks as you globe-trot; here's all you need to know
Travel insurance is essential for Indian travellers embracing experiential journeys, as it provides financial protection against higher risks. Customizable plans cater to individual needs, ensuring a worry-free travel experience.
When Ravi (name changed) broached the topic of an annual vacation with his family of 3, several options flowed in from all the 'stakeholders' concerned. Sunita, Ravi's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' inspired wife, wanted to skydive in Spain. In contrast, his son, all of 7, hoped to experience the thrill of the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.