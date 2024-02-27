What do IRDAI’s draft regulations on insurance policies mean for policyholders?
IRDAI has recommended an extension of the free look period for life and health insurance policies. Additionally, the insurance regulator has drafted regulations consolidating separate regulations.
The recent proactive stance on consumer protection by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) represents a noteworthy development. The draft regulations it has introduced carry potential implications that could be advantageous for policyholders.