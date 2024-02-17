What is LIC's Amritbaal insurance plan for children? Key features explained
LIC Amritbaal policy is a non-participating product under which benefits payable on death or survival are guaranteed and fixed irrespective of actual experience. So, the policy is not entitled to any discretionary benefits such as bonus or share in Surplus
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched Amritbaal policy meant for children. It is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings, life insurance plan which parents can buy in the name of their kids.
