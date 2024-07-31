What makes Carepal Secure’s crowdfunding approach unique in health protection?
Crowdfunding for Health: How Carepal Secure is revolutionising community-based health protection and how Carepal Secure is using crowdfunding to build a community-driven health protection model, allowing individuals to support each other’s healthcare needs.
In 2001, Indians' out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) on healthcare was approximately 74% due to poor health insurance penetration, lack of corporate healthcare regulations, and the rising costs of treating critical diseases. Although government spending on healthcare infrastructure has marginally increased and various government schemes have been introduced, OOPE still accounts for 50% of all health expenses. This raises the question: is financial protection in healthcare improving or is it an illusion?