What piece do healthcare fintechs make in the health insurance jigsaw puzzle?
Healthcare fintechs like QubeHealth and SaveIn address the gap in healthcare insurance coverage by offering interest-free credit and no-cost EMI plans for medical treatments in India
A large population of India is vulnerable to high medical expenses given the jump in inflation and significantly low healthcare insurance penetration. In certain cases, even an insurance holder ends up paying out of his pocket (OOP) on some medical expenses. To specifically help such cases, the recently-propped up healthcare fintechs provide services such as no-cost EMI loans, embedded insurance, etc.