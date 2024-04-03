Your Questions Answered: As a married couple, should we get separate health insurance or share a single one?
Deciding to combine or maintain separate health insurance plans should be based on specific circumstances, costs, coverage, and flexibility. Consulting with a health insurance advisor for personalized guidance is advisable.
Q. I recently got married and my spouse is self-employed. Can we combine our health insurance plans, or should we each maintain separate coverage? What are the pros and cons of each option, especially considering our differing employment statuses.
Combining health insurance plans as a married couple, especially when one spouse is self-employed, involves weighing the pros and cons of different options. Here are some considerations to help you decide whether to combine your health insurance or maintain separate coverage:
Also Read: Why family floater health plans aren’t for the elderly