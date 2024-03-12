Your Questions Answered: Can I claim health insurance outside my hometown?
IRDAI's 'Cashless Anywhere' facility in health insurance simplifies claim settlements in non-network hospitals across India. Policyholders can now seek treatment without upfront payments or concerns about network hospitals, making it easier to access medical services.
Q. I am Preetam Chandhok, a 36-year-old, Delhite, looking to purchase health insurance. Recently, one of my friends had a bitter experience where their health insurance didn't provide coverage during a medical emergency in Shimla. This incident made me worried about the reliability of health insurance when travelling outside of my home city. I would like to know the process for using health insurance in such situations. Specifically, I'm interested in understanding whether I would need to pay upfront for medical services and then be reimbursed or if there are provisions for cashless claims in case of emergencies in other cities.
While it’s unfortunate to hear about your friend’s experience, your concerns reflect a sentiment that many people share. Your apprehension regarding health insurance coverage in an unknown place is completely valid. To address such concerns, the IRDAI has made several positive developments recently. One of them is enabling a ‘Cashless Anywhere’ facility across India. Last month, the General Insurance Council kicked off this initiative which allows insurers to settle claims even when treatment is taken in non-network hospitals.