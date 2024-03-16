Your Questions Answered: I have physical, mental issues. Will it affect my ability to get insurance?
Obtaining health insurance with dual diagnoses can be challenging due to the perceived risk factor of mental health issues. Specialized insurance plans and group insurance through employers offer options. Seeking professional guidance is recommended for navigating complex health insurance policies.
Q. I'm Sameer. Doctors have just diagnosed that my health condition involves both physical and mental issues. How will this impact my ability to obtain insurance? What are the options available when there is a complex dual diagnosis like mine?
Those grappling with dual diagnoses do find it challenging to get health insurance cover. Existence of mental health issues may be viewed as a heightened risk factor when they assess the profile before providing coverage. There may be more rigorous scrutiny during the underwriting process, which could lead to restrictions on coverage or a denial altogether.