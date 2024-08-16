Assembly Elections Schedule Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the elections to Legislative Assemblies on Friday, August 16, in the afternoon. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir later this year.
The poll panel will announce the schedule for assembly elections at around 3:00 PM via press conference. However, the Commission did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.
Dates for J&K, Haryana polls likely today
Sources said poll panel will announce dates of assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir today. The schedule for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is expected later, they said.
The poll panel recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana to oversee the preparations for the Assembly elections 2024. However, the ECI is yet to visit the Eknath Shinde-headed state of Maharashtra and Jharkhand ruled by Hemant Soren-led government.
“Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies," said the poll panel. It further notes that the press conference will be held in Plenary Hall at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end in November. Usually, the two elections are held together. The term of the legislative assembly of Jharkhand ends in January 2025.
Elections to Jammu and Kashmir assembly is also due after the Supreme Court set September 30, 2024 deadline for holding polls in the UT.
Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government headed by the People’s Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti after the pullout of its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).
Both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assemblies have 90 seats each.
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: BJP will emerge as largest party to form govt in J&K, says party leader Kavinder Gupta
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said on August 16 that it was a welcome step if the Election Commission of India is going to announce the dates of the election today. “BJP is ready for elections. This time when we fight elections to form govt, we will try that get more numbers in Kashmir. We are also trying to get maximum seats in Jammu. BJP will emerge as the largest party to form government," he said.
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: Assembly polls in J&K after ten years?
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: If the Election Commission announces dates for J&K state polls, it will be after ten years that assembly elections will be held in the erstwhile state. The last assembly polls were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014. This is the longest ever time period that J&K has gone without Assembly polls. Even at the peak of militancy in the 1990s, the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 1996, within a span of six years.
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: The term of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government's in Haryana ends in November. In Jammu and Kashmir, the last assembly polls were held in 2014. The UT is awaiting polls following Supreme Court order putting September 30 deadline. Both Haryana and J&K have 90 seats in state assemblies. The EC is likely to announce dates of polling in J&K and Haryana today.
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: Jharkhand assembly elections dates won't be announced today, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: . Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that dates for assembly polls in Jharkhand are unlikely to be announced today. “I think that in today's press conference, the dates for Jharkhand assembly elections will not be announced. Jharkhand assembly elections will be held later," said Sarma, BJP's Jharkhand assembly poll incharge.
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: Poll panel committed to conducting assembly polls in J&K, said CEC Rajiv Kumar last week
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said last week that the poll panel is committed to conducting assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. Kumar, heading a poll panel on a three-day visit to the Union Territory, said the Election Commission would not allow any internal or external forces to derail the electoral process.
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, J&K and Jharkhand are due in the next six months. The terms of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies end in November, and Jharkhand's in January next year. In J&K, polls are mandated before September 30 due to Supreme Court deadline. But sources suggested that the poll panel might hold elections for J&K and Haryana first and then for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
Assembly Elections Schedule Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for the elections to state Legislative Assemblies on Friday, August 16. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir later this year.