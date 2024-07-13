Bypoll Results Live Updates: Opposition INDIA bloc has won eight of the 13 assembly seats that went to bypolls on July 10. INDIA bloc was leading in two other seats, as the counting of the 13 states is underway on July 13.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won one seat, so far, and was ahead in other seat.
Of the nine seats whose results have been announced so far, three seats have been bagged by Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The Congress has bagged four seats - two each in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party won the lone seat in Punjab.
The BJP has bagged one seat in Himachal Pradesh, from these 7 seats.
Congress wins 2 seats in Himachal Pradesh, BJP bags 1
The Congress won two seats in Himachal Pradesh.
Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, won the Dehri bypolls in Himachal Pradesh. Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa has also won from Nalagarh seat in Himachal Pradesh defeating KL Thakur of the BJP by about 8,900 votes.
BJP candidate Ashish Sharma defeated Congress leader Pushpinder Verma by about 1500 votes in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur seat.
In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mohinder Bhagat won Jalandhar West bypoll defeating Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sheetal Angural by over 37000 votes, according to Election Commission of India.
NDA Vs INDIA
The bypolls are seen as significant test for the opposition INDIA bloc as it faced off against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in first electoral battle after Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The elections, the results of which was announced on June 4, saw the BJP falling short of majority and opposition INDIA bloc gaining strength. The BJP finally bagged 240 Lok Sabha seats - 32 short of the majority.
Narendra Modi took oath Prime Minister for the third record time as BJP-led NDA managed to cross the halfway mark of 272 with an overall 293 seats. The Congress-led INDIA bloc clinched 232 seats.
TMC wins 3 of 4 seats in West Bengal
In West Bengal's Raiganj seat, TMC leader Krishna Kalyani defeated BJP leader Manas Kumar Ghosh by over 50,000 votes. Madhupurna Thakur of TMC defeated Binay Biswas of BJP by about 33,000 votes in Bagda seat of West Bengal. TMC leader Mukut Adhikari win the Ranaghat Dakshin seat by about 39,000 votes.
Congress wins both seats in Uttarakhand
The Congress has won both assembly seats in bypolls in Uttarakhand. Qazi Mohammad Nizammudin won the Mangraul bypoll by a thin margin of about 400 votes. In Badrinath too, Congress candidate Lakhapat Singh Butola defeated former sitting MLA Rajendra Bhandari by a margin of over 5000 votes.
The DMK was leading in the sole seat in Tamil Nadu, Vikravandi that went to the bypolls. In Bihar's Rupauli seat, independent candidate Shankar Singh was ahead.
Why bypolls?
Bypolls to these 13 assembly seats in seven states, held on July 10, were necessitated following vacancies created due to deaths or resignations of incumbent MLAs from different parties.
Of the 13 seats which went to the polls, the BJP, the Congress and the TMC had each held two, while one seat each was held by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (United), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Independents held the remaining three seats.
