Bypoll Results Live Updates: Congress wins big in Himachal, Uttarakhand; TMC sweeps West Bengal; BJP bags Hamirpur

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 03:08 PM IST

Bypoll Results Live Updates: The bypolls are seen as significant test for the opposition INDIA bloc as it faced off against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in first electoral battle after Lok Sabha Elections 2024.