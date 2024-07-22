NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court will today resume the hearing on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5 this year. In the previous hearing on July 18, the Apex Court bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard directed the National Testing Authority (NTA) to the results of NEET-UG 24 exam on their website – city-wise and centre-wise masking the identity of the candidates.
The NTA published the results on its website on Saturday, July 20, as directed by the Supreme Court.
What happened in last hearing?
In the July 18 hearing, the top court also flagged the NTA's “hypothesis" that the paper was “leaked", solved and memorised by students withing justy 45 minutes. The lawyer appearing for one of the petitioner alleged that there was increase in the syllabus for the exam and the changes were notified just few months before. He also said the transportation of the question papers was compromised in Hazaribag.
Earlier in the day, CJI DY Chandrachud told the petitioners that they needed to prove that the paper leak was ‘systemic’ and affected the entire examination so as to warrant the cancellation of the entire exam. The re-examination has to be on concrete footing that the sanctity of entire test was affected, the CJI said, according to a report on legal news website LiveLaw.
What is the government's version
The Union government has, in its affidavit, informed the Supreme Court that there was no evidence of widespread cheating or specific groups of candidates unfairly benefiting from abnormal scores in NEET-UG 2024. The government also informed the Court that the Ministry of Education had requested IIT Madras to conduct comprehensive data analytics of the NEET-UG 2024 results.
NEET-UG 2024 was taken by 23.33 lakh students on May 5 across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities overseas. Conducted by the NTA, NEET-UG is the entrance test for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions nationwide.
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: SC to take up 40 petitions
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up 40 petitions today, including the pleas filed by the NTA seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various High Courts on the NEET-UG row to the apex court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: NTA files additional affidavit in SC
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the central agency that conducts NEET-UG, had filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court in the matter, according to legal news website LiveLaw. In the affidavit, the NTA has refuted petitioners’ allegation of conflict of interest on the part of IIT-M Director, who prepared the data analytics report. NTA says Director of the IIT holding JEE(Advanced) in a particular year is an ex-officio member of the NTA Governing Body. IIT-M holds JEE(A) for 2024, LiveLaw reported. However, core functions of the NTA are carried out by the Managing Committee of the NTA. Governing Body has role only on policy matters. The IIT Director who made the report hasn’t attended any NTA General Body meeting after December 2022.
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: NTA releases city-wise results on Saturday, where and how to check centre-wise results?
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, July 20, published the centre and city-wise NEET UG Result 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and neet.ntaonline.in. These results have been released in compliance with Supreme Court's order. Here is a step-by-step guide for checking the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.
Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET UG Result 2024 link.
Step 3: Enter login credentials.
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: CBI arrests two medical students who aided kingpin
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two medical students and another individual on July 20 in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The development came less than two days after the probe agency nabbed four AIIMS Patna MBBS students who had acted as ‘solvers’ for the main accused. The total number of people arrested by the agency in six related cases has now risen to 21.
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: Counselling likely from July 24
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: In the previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Court that the NEET-UG 2024 counselling is expected to begin around July 24 and will span two to three months.
NEET-UG 2024 Verdict Live: SC to take up NEET-UG matter at 10.30 am
