PM Modi in Lok Sabha Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on July 2, Tuesday. The Prime Minister's speech comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in the lower House of Parliament launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Monday triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha with top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the Raebareli MP of insulting Hindus.
Before speaking in the Parliament, the Prime Minister will address the meeting of members of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA). This is PM Modi's first address to ruling party MPs in the Parliament session, after he won the record third term.
The ongoing Lok Sabha session, the first of the newly-elected house, that started on June 24, is expected to run till July 3.
The spar between the ruling and opposition leaders assumes significance as the BJP has lost the majority in the Lok Sabha for the first time in ten years and thus relies on its allies for being in power.
While the BJP won 240 seats, its allies won 53, leading to the NDA comfortably crossing the halfway mark in the 543-member House. With over 230 members, the opposition has also a better strength in the house compared to last two terms of PM Modi-led government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday felicitated at the NDA parliamentary meeting that he will address before the commencement of the Parliament session. This will be the first meeting of NDA MPs to be addressed by the Prime Minister after his record third term in office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Parliament premises to address the meeting of National Democratic Alliance's (NDA). This will be PM Modi's first address to the ruling party MPs in this maiden Parliament session of 18th Lok Sabha.