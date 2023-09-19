A Sector Breakdown of Board Diversity at S&P 500 Companies — ESG Insight

Among S&P 500 companies that fully disclosed the race & ethnicity breakdown of their boards, the average number of non-white board members rose to 2.4 in 2022 from 2.2 in 2021. That number ranged from 3.2 in the financial sector to 1.9 in the renewable-energy sector.Companies in the technology and communications sector showed the largest increase in the number of non-white directors. The sector had the largest number of companies that fully disclose the race and ethnicity makeup of their boards. It also accounted for close to a third of all the firms that disclose the LGBTQ status of board members.The transportation sector showed the largest increase in chair seats occupied by women, while the services sector had the highest average LGBTQ representation at the board level.

