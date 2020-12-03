Biden to have a better economy in 2021 than in 2009, but worse options

Biden to have a better economy in 2021 than in 2009, but worse options5 min read . 05:48 PM IST
President-elect inherits a Fed largely out of ammo and faces a potentially divided Congress
Joe Biden has been here before. Twelve years ago, as Barack Obama’s newly elected vice president, Mr. Biden inherited an economy laid low by a once-in-a-century crisis.
The good news is that, unlike then, the recovery from the pandemic-driven economic contraction is now under way and with vaccines about to be approved, an end to the latest crisis is in sight. The bad news for Mr. Biden is that while he and his team want to accelerate the recovery, they may not be able to do much about it. Monetary policy is largely exhausted and fiscal policy is at the mercy of Congress.
