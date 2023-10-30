Decoding the (Almost) 5% 10-Year Treasury Yield
Sam Goldfarb ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 30 Oct 2023, 08:14 PM IST
SummarySurging Treasury yields have driven up U.S. borrowing costs. Here are factors behind their climb and why some investors think they have peaked.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched 5% for the first time in 16 years last week, spurring debate about whether it has peaked or just taken another step in its long and disruptive climb.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less