Fundraising via equity capital mkt at all-time high of Rs1.89 tn in FY21: Report

Despite the covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the Indian and global economy, Indian equity capital markets have seen the busiest year for fundraising, with companies collectively raising Rs1.89 trillion, an all-time high, according to a report by Prime Database.

The fundraising activity was driven by strong liquidity flows into the Indian markets, massive Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) by banks and other financial institutions and strong retail participation in IPOs driven by huge listing gains.

The report highlighted that the collective amount raised through IPOs, including SME ones, stood at Rs31,511 crore, while total money raised through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) is to the tune of Rs78,731 crore.

IPO activity in fiscal 2021 was up 54% from the Rs20,350 crore raised through 13 IPOs in 2019-20.

Interestingly, on average, the IPO size was around Rs1,825 crore against over Rs1,100 crore in the previous year. The largest IPO was from Gland Pharma at Rs6,480 crore.

“Response to IPOs was further buoyed by strong listing performance. Of the 28 IPOs which got listed, 19 gave a return of over 10% based on closing price on listing date. Burger King gave a stupendous return of 131% followed by Happiest Minds Technologies with 123% and Indigo Paints with 109%. Moreover, 18 of the 28 IPOs listed so far are trading above the issue price" Prime Database said.

The year also witnessed a decline in activity on the SME platform. There were only 28 SME IPOs, which collected Rs243 crore against 45 IPOs in 2019-20, which collected Rs436 crore.

Offer for sale through stock exchanges (OFS), which is for dilution of promoters' holdings, saw an increase from Rs17,326 crore raised last financial year to Rs30,114 crore raised in 2020-21. Tata Communications offer for sale was the largest with Rs5,386 crore followed by Hindustan Aeronautics with Rs4,961 crore and IRCTC with Rs4,408 crore. OFS accounted for 11% of the total year’s public equity markets amount

Already-listed companies found QIP route very attractive, 31 companies raised Rs78,731 crore, the highest ever in a financial year, 54% higher than Rs51,216 crore raised in the previous year. ICICI Bank QIP was largest, raising Rs15,000 crore, accounting for 19% of the total amount. Banks, NBFCs and real estate companies dominated the QIP activity, accounting for Rs66,141 crore or 84% of the overall amount, it said.

“Public offers of IRFC, Mazagon Dock, Railtel and OFS of Bharat Dynamics, HAL, IRCON International, IRCTC, RVNL, SAIL and Tata Communications constituted a major share of divestment proceeds aggregating to Rs22,594 crore. 2020-21 saw many buybacks of EIL, GAIL, HPCL, KIOCL, NMDC, NTPC, NALCO and RITES totalled Rs6,441 crore," said Prime Database.

But it is likely that the upcoming year may see more volatility in the secondary market. This could affect fundraising plans of companies.

"The IPO pipeline continues to remain strong with 18 companies holding Sebi approval proposing to raise nearly Rs18,000 crore and another 14 companies are awaiting Sebi approval to raise nearly ₹23,000 crore," said Prime Database.

