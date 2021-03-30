Fundraising via equity capital mkt at all-time high of Rs1.89 tn in FY21: Report

“Response to IPOs was further buoyed by strong listing performance. Of the 28 IPOs which got listed, 19 gave a return of over 10% based on closing price on listing date. Burger King gave a stupendous return of 131% followed by Happiest Minds Technologies with 123% and Indigo Paints with 109%. Moreover, 18 of the 28 IPOs listed so far are trading above the issue price" Prime Database said.