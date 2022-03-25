I invested ₹2 lakh in the Ethereum crypto in May last year. Now the value is roughly ₹2.9 lakh. Should I continue holding this investment? I believe it can be a very lucrative investment. I have a long-term horizon and don’t need the money right now.

-Name withheld on request

The new tax rules for crypto investments, as laid down in the budget, are not very conducive for investors. As per the budget proposals, gains from crypto trading will be taxed at 30%, irrespective of the holding period. This is very high compared to the tax rate for other assets. Short-term gains from equities are taxed at 15%, while long-term gains beyond ₹1 lakh are taxed at 10%. Short-term gains from non-equity assets (gold, property and debt funds) are taxed at marginal rate while long-term gains are eligible for indexation benefit and taxed at 20%. But crypto gains will be taxed at flat 30%, making this new asset class very unattractive for investors.

Another major drawback is that losses from one transaction cannot be adjusted against gains from another crypto investment. Losses also cannot be carried forward to subsequent years. What’s more, crypto assets are not eligible for indexation benefit. In other words, the investor will have to bear 100% of the losses and also pay 30% of the gains as tax. This appears quite unfair for crypto investors.

The crypto industry says the new rules will throttle the growth of crypto trading in India and has sought amendments to the budget proposals. We recommend you sell off your crypto holdings and wait for clarity to emerge. If there is no change in the rules and budget is passed, stay away from cryptos. When you sell, you will make short-term capital gains of ₹90,000. This amount will be added to your income and taxed at the normal rate.

Query answered by Raj Khosla. He is the managing director of MyMoneyMantra.com. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

