Here's why it's best to avoid investments in cryptocurrency for now

The new tax rules for crypto investments, as laid down in the budget, are not very conducive for investors. As per the budget proposals, gains from crypto trading will be taxed at 30%, irrespective of the holding period. This is very high compared to the tax rate for other assets. Short-term gains from equities are taxed at 15%, while long-term gains beyond ₹1 lakh are taxed at 10%. Short-term gains from non-equity assets (gold, property and debt funds) are taxed at marginal rate while long-term gains are eligible for indexation benefit and taxed at 20%. But crypto gains will be taxed at flat 30%, making this new asset class very unattractive for investors.

