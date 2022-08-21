How cheap-clone ETFs are sucking billions away from bigger siblings4 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM IST
Many Wall Street investors are exploring cheaper options of investments and switching to the most liquid products on the planet.
Attracted to cheaper alternatives, a cohort of Wall Street investors are increasingly eschewing the most liquid products on the planet.