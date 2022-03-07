In Sebi's NSE order, a number of inconsistencies

However, Ramkrishna told Sebi that she was not given a chance to present her side of the story. “SEBI has based this allegation on an E&Y report and a psychology report obtained by the legal advisers of NSEIL. Sebi has not produced the documents provided to E&Y or the human psychology practitioners on the basis of which the said report/s were prepared. The authors of the respective reports also did not consult or meet the noticee at the time of preparing the report. In the circumstances, without offering the authors of the said report/s for cross-examination, Sebi cannot be allowed to rely upon the said report/s to lay allegations on the noticee. This is violative of the principles of natural justice," she was quoted saying in the Sebi order dated 11 February.