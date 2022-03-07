In Sebi's NSE order, a number of inconsistencies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The regulator has chosen to believe either Ramkrishna or Subramanian on various matters
The Sebi order said Subramanian made misleading statements about his appointment at NSE
BENGALURU/MUMBAI :
In the summer of 2018, the 11-member board of the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) asked AZB and Partners, a legal firm, to independently validate the findings of EY consultancy that the exchange’s former chief operating officer Anand Subramanian was impersonating a mystic yogi.
AZB’s managing partner and founder Zia Mody and her colleague Sonali Mathur held a meeting with former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna on 20 June 2018 at AZB House in Mumbai. Board member Dinesh Kanabar, who heads the NSE’s nomination and remuneration panel and audit committee, was present, along with psychiatrists. They wanted to find out it Ramkrishna’s claims of being guided by an unnamed Himalayan yogi were correct.
AZB’s managing partner and founder Zia Mody and her colleague Sonali Mathur held a meeting with former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna on 20 June 2018 at AZB House in Mumbai. Board member Dinesh Kanabar, who heads the NSE’s nomination and remuneration panel and audit committee, was present, along with psychiatrists. They wanted to find out it Ramkrishna’s claims of being guided by an unnamed Himalayan yogi were correct.
“The proceedings were videotaped, where Chitra said that she had been in touch with a yogi for over two decades. A team of psychiatrists and language experts was present to evaluate whether what she was saying was true. After the meeting, a signed deposition was submitted by Chitra on the questions asked by the legal firm," said an executive directly familiar with the development, seeking anonymity.
Mint has reviewed a copy of the AZB document, dated 20 June 2018, signed by Ramkrishna.
While AZB agreed with EY’s findings that it was Subramanian who was pretending to be a Himalayan yogi in his emails to Ramkrishna, it could not verify if former CEO was actually duped by Subramanian or whether she suffered from mental illness.
In July 2018, NSE chairman Ashok Chawla submitted the EY report and the findings of AZB to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
However, Ramkrishna told Sebi that she was not given a chance to present her side of the story. “SEBI has based this allegation on an E&Y report and a psychology report obtained by the legal advisers of NSEIL. Sebi has not produced the documents provided to E&Y or the human psychology practitioners on the basis of which the said report/s were prepared. The authors of the respective reports also did not consult or meet the noticee at the time of preparing the report. In the circumstances, without offering the authors of the said report/s for cross-examination, Sebi cannot be allowed to rely upon the said report/s to lay allegations on the noticee. This is violative of the principles of natural justice," she was quoted saying in the Sebi order dated 11 February.
Surprisingly, Sebi sided with Ramkrishna, and concluded that the AZB report cannot be relied upon.
“I note that the observations made in the E&Y report submitted by noticee no. 2 (NSE) are not being relied upon to the extent that the unknown person was noticee no. 6 (Subramanian). Further, the psychology report obtained by the legal advisers of NSE is also not being relied upon as it has been independently conducted in the absence of noticee no. 1 (Ramkrishna)," Ananta Barua, whole-time member, Sebi wrote in the order.
The inconsistencies by Sebi are glaring as the regulator picks and chooses to believe either Ramkrishna or Subramanian on various issues.
For instance, the order said Subramanian made misleading statements about his appointment at NSE, but believed him that Ramkrishna and he knew the yogi. “Noticee no-6, in his statements dated September 12, 2018, has stated that he knew the person for the past 22 years," Sebi said. Similarly in the case of Ramkrishna, Sebi dismissed her contention that the ‘sidhpursha’ (enlightened one) materialized at will, but trusted her claim that she had been consulting him for 22 years, despite there being no documentary evidence of any communication.
An email query sent to Mody in February did not elicit a response. An email query sent to Sebi was not answered.
In an order passed on 5 March, a CBI special court said prima facie it cannot be ruled out that Ramkrishna created a persona to distract from the co-location case, involving brokers who got unfair access to NSE’s co-location services in 2010-2014 to make alleged unlawful gains.
“It cannot be said prima facie at that the role of the accused (Ramkrishna) is not under scanner, it further appears prima facie that the applicant/accused had introduced a non-existing person (the so-called yogi) to mislead the investigating agency, which may prima facie show her connivance in the matter," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, special judge, CBI, in his order.
CBI arrested Subramanian on suspicion that he impersonated a yogi and may have shared confidential data with others. “The probe is at a nascent stage. No conclusion has been made yet," said a person, seeking anonymity.
The CBI court order also cited Ramkrishna saying that she is likely to challenge the Sebi order as she has taken objection to the private emails being published in the order.
“It is also stated that on 11.02.2022, another order was passed by Sebi, wherein certain private conversations of the applicant have been quoted and mentioned, which have no bearing on the present case as well functioning of the applicant, the applicant is taking legal recourse qua the said order," said the order.
This might be the only way to address the inconsistencies in the Sebi order since Sebi can’t review its own orders. The review is done only after a higher judicial authority that is Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) or Supreme Court remands the matter back to Sebi for a fresh look.
