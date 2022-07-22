PVR sees strong recovery in Q1. Time to buy the stock?2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 10:02 AM IST
- PVR's strong Q1 performance was robust led by strong box office recovery
PVR delivered record revenues, EBITDA and net profit in Q1FY23, as the industry had its first full quarter of operations since Covid. The multiplex operator's strong Q1 performance was robust led by strong box office recovery. The company also witnessed the highest-ever ATP of ₹250 and SPH of ₹134, with footfalls trending toward pre-Covid levels.