PVR delivered record revenues, EBITDA and net profit in Q1FY23, as the industry had its first full quarter of operations since Covid. The multiplex operator's strong Q1 performance was robust led by strong box office recovery. The company also witnessed the highest-ever ATP of ₹250 and SPH of ₹134, with footfalls trending toward pre-Covid levels.

“Although there is a strong Bollywood movie line-up for the upcoming quarters, consumer acceptance is key. Given the strong performance, we raise FY23/24 EBITDA estimates by 7.2%/2.3%," said brokerage Emkay while maintaining Buy rating on PVR shares with a revised target price of ₹2,200.

PVR reported a net profit of ₹68.3 crore (Ind-AS adjusted) for the quarter ending June 2022. Its revenue rose to ₹1,000.4 crore whereas its Q1 EBITDA came at ₹208 crore during Q1FY23 with EBITDA margin at 20.3% during the April-June period.

The operating margin benefitted, expanding 130 bps to 19.3% (vs 18% in Q1 FY20) due to some cost-control measures over the last two years, which are expected to persist.

Recovery, which began in March, continued in Q1 FY23, and analysts at Anand Rathi believe the business should continue increasing in coming quarters, supported by the strong content line-up.

“We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged target price of ₹2,200. Further, re-rating will hinge on the NCLT and other regulatory bodies’ accelerated approvals for the merger," Anand Rathi added.

The company is back to witnessing profit after reporting losses in the previous few quarters due to severe impact of covid-induced lockdowns in the country.

Sharing its screen outlook for FY23, PVR said it is on track to open 125 screens in the current financial year. "The capex of screen addition of 125 screens in FY23 is likely to be met through internal accruals. With footfall recovery is on the anvil, we expect the overall metric including advertisement to continue its improvement trajectory," said ICICI Securities.

In March this year, PVR and INOX Leisure announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens.

