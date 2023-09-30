Sebi order on CFMA plea to delay MCX shift to TCS
Sebi direction which followed complaint from Chennai body sparks volatility in MCX shares
Mumbai: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) stock witnessed significant volatility on Friday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed it to postpone the planned migration to a new trading platform on 3 October, in response to a petition filed by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA) before the Madras high court.