SEC probes trading affiliates of crypto giant Binance’s US Arm

To bring enforcement action against Binance’s U.S. arm, the SEC would need to show that it has jurisdiction over some cryptocurrencies that Binance.US has offered. The SEC says many digital coins are securities and thus fall under its supervision, while crypto firms say regulators haven’t proven which tokens are securities. Binance has its own digital coin, BNB, which was sold to the public in 2017 and is traded on Binance.US and Binance.