TLTRO extension to stressed sectors unlikely to find takers

At present, liquidity availed by banks under the on-tap TLTRO scheme is deployed in corporate bonds, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures issued by the entities in five specific sectors over and above the outstanding level of their investments in such instruments as on 30 September. The sectors are agriculture, agri infrastructure, secured retail, micro, small and medium enterprises and drugs, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. RBI has now allowed the extension of on-tap TLTRO to 26 stressed sectors, such as hotels, construction and power, with credit outstanding of between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore, which are eligible for credit guarantee under the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 2.0).