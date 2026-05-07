Even if peace breaks out in the Middle East, it will be months before the oil market returns to anything resembling normal—and much of the industry may never be the same.
$100 oil could be here to stay, whatever happens with the peace deal
SummaryA return to normal operations in the Middle East could take months.
Even if peace breaks out in the Middle East, it will be months before the oil market returns to anything resembling normal—and much of the industry may never be the same.
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