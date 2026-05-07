$100 oil could be here to stay, whatever happens with the peace deal

The cumulative size of the oil market’s deficit has ballooned. About 1 billion barrels of oil that would normally have been produced and sent to customers between the start of the war and today never made it to their end destination. To make up for the shortfall, countries are on pace to empty their oil storage tanks at a rate of about 5.5 million barrels a day this quarter—the most ever, according to S&P Global Energy. Once production is restored, they’ll need to replenish those stockpiles, boosting demand and elevating prices even more.