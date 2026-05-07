$100 oil could be here to stay, whatever happens with the peace deal

The lag in restoring operations after the largest supply disruption in history will keep oil prices elevated for months, and will likely add a smaller premium for well over a year, experts say. On Wednesday, oil prices were falling on news that the U.S. and Iran were close to agreeing to the framework of a peace deal. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, settled down 7.8% to $101.27. The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund was down 4.1%, with Exxon Mobil falling 4.3%.