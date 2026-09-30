100% return in 6 months! Tesla-linked stock jumps ahead of bonus share record date - Do you own? Ratio, other details

Mold-Tek Technologies shares rose nearly 3% following the announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue. The record date is set for October 9, requiring investors to own shares by October 8. Over three months, the stock gained 53%, with a current price of 206.50.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published30 Sep 2026, 03:08 PM IST
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Mold-Tek Technologies share price today surged nearly 3% following the announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue (AI image for representational purpose)
Mold-Tek Technologies share price today surged nearly 3% following the announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue (AI image for representational purpose)

Bonus issue record date: Shares of Mold-Tek Technologies Limited continued to rally for the third consecutive session on Wednesday after the announcement of bonus issue record date. The Hyderabad-headquartered company has announced issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Mold-Tek Technologies share price surged nearly 3% during Wednesday’s intraday trading session. The stock has jumped nearly 4.47% in one week.

Mold-Tek Technologies bonus issue

The board of directors of the engineering services provider had approved an issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. Which means that the company would issue “one bonus equity share for every one existing fully paid-up equity share held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date, which will be announced subsequently.”

Mold-Tek Technologies equity share capital jump

The company’s authorised equity share capital stood at 13,00,00,000 and the existing paid-up equity share capital stood at 5,76,10,236. After the proposed bonus share issuance in the ratio of 1:1, the paid-up equity share capital of the firm will increase to 11,52,20,472.

Mold-Tek Technologies bonus share record date

The company’s board of directors has fixed Friday, October 9 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate actions. Which means that investors must own the stock by Thursday, October 8 to qualify for the payout.

Mold-Tek Technologies share price trend

The stock was trading 1.77% higher at 206.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 594.83 crore at 3 pm on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of 209.85 per share and an intraday low of 202.90 per share.

The stock has delivered 53% return in three months and 100% return in six months. The stock has delivered 14% return in one year, -12% in two years and 40% in three years.

Mold-Tek Technologies’ Tesla connection

The company has provided services across different industries and segments. It has also contributed to the development of one of the flagship electric vehicles of Elon Musk-EV maker Tesla Inc.

In 2019, Mold-Tek Technologies contributed to Tesla Model Y development, where it handled mechanical design and robotic simulation for fixtures like the floor, dash and rear panel.

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