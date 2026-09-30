100% return in 6 months! Tesla-linked stock jumps ahead of bonus share record date - Do you own? Ratio, other details

Bonus issue record date: Shares of Mold-Tek Technologies Limited continued to rally for the third consecutive session on Wednesday after the announcement of bonus issue record date. The Hyderabad-headquartered company has announced issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

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Mold-Tek Technologies share price surged nearly 3% during Wednesday’s intraday trading session. The stock has jumped nearly 4.47% in one week.

Mold-Tek Technologies bonus issue The board of directors of the engineering services provider had approved an issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. Which means that the company would issue “one bonus equity share for every one existing fully paid-up equity share held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date, which will be announced subsequently.”

Mold-Tek Technologies equity share capital jump The company’s authorised equity share capital stood at ₹13,00,00,000 and the existing paid-up equity share capital stood at ₹5,76,10,236. After the proposed bonus share issuance in the ratio of 1:1, the paid-up equity share capital of the firm will increase to ₹11,52,20,472.

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Mold-Tek Technologies bonus share record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Friday, October 9 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate actions. Which means that investors must own the stock by Thursday, October 8 to qualify for the payout.

Mold-Tek Technologies share price trend The stock was trading 1.77% higher at ₹206.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹594.83 crore at 3 pm on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹209.85 per share and an intraday low of ₹202.90 per share.

The stock has delivered 53% return in three months and 100% return in six months. The stock has delivered 14% return in one year, -12% in two years and 40% in three years.

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Mold-Tek Technologies’ Tesla connection The company has provided services across different industries and segments. It has also contributed to the development of one of the flagship electric vehicles of Elon Musk-EV maker Tesla Inc.

In 2019, Mold-Tek Technologies contributed to Tesla Model Y development, where it handled mechanical design and robotic simulation for fixtures like the floor, dash and rear panel.