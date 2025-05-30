1000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Pokarna share price hit the 5% upper circuit at 1,118.25 after reporting a 279.76% net profit surge to 58.90 crore for Q4 FY2025. Annual profits rose 114.69% to 187.55 crore, with sales growing by 35.27% to 930.13 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 May 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Pokarna share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit at 1,118.25 apiece on the BSE, after the company announced its Q4 results. The net profit of Pokarna surged by 279.76% to reach 58.90 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, compared to 15.51 crore in the previous quarter ending March 2024. 

Sales increased by 62.56% to 262.68 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, up from 161.59 crore in the same quarter last year. 

For the full financial year, net profit climbed 114.69% to 187.55 crore for the year ending March 2025, relative to 87.36 crore for the previous year ending March 2024. 

Sales grew by 35.27% to 930.13 crore in the year ending March 2025, in comparison to 687.61 crore in the previous year ending March 2024.

Further, the board has recommended a dividend of 0.60 per share, i.e., 30%, for the Financial Year 2024-25.

