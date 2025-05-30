1000% rally in five years. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Multibagger stock: Pokarna share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹1,118.25 apiece on the BSE, after the company announced its Q4 results. The net profit of Pokarna surged by 279.76% to reach ₹58.90 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, compared to ₹15.51 crore in the previous quarter ending March 2024.

Sales increased by 62.56% to ₹262.68 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, up from ₹161.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full financial year, net profit climbed 114.69% to ₹187.55 crore for the year ending March 2025, relative to ₹87.36 crore for the previous year ending March 2024.

Sales grew by 35.27% to ₹930.13 crore in the year ending March 2025, in comparison to ₹687.61 crore in the previous year ending March 2024.

Further, the board has recommended a dividend of ₹0.60 per share, i.e., 30%, for the Financial Year 2024-25.