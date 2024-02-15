13 Nifty 500 stocks priced under ₹100 have gained up to 425% in a year; Suzlon Energy stands at the top
Suzlon Energy, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, saw its stock soar by 426% over the past year, driven by strong order wins and financial performance. Indian Overseas Bank also delivered exceptional return, with its stock soaring by 160%.
Investing in stocks has long been hailed as a path to wealth creation, but a few retail investors seized this opportunity. Now, the trend has reversed, with a significant surge in retail participation in stock investing. Investors increasingly view equities as a promising asset class compared to traditional options like real estate and gold.
