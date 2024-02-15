Investing in stocks has long been hailed as a path to wealth creation, but a few retail investors seized this opportunity. Now, the trend has reversed, with a significant surge in retail participation in stock investing. Investors increasingly view equities as a promising asset class compared to traditional options like real estate and gold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, many are drawn to small-cap and penny stocks for their lower prices, banking on the potential for rapid gains if the company is fundamentally strong and well-positioned in its industry.

While some stocks have indeed rewarded such anticipation with significant growth, others remain stagnant. In this article, we delve into the performance of 13 Nifty 500 stocks trading between ₹08 and ₹30 a year ago have zoomed tremendously to trade between ₹15 and 90 apiece currently.

Top Performers Leading the pack of impressive performers is Suzlon Energy, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider. The stock soared by an astonishing 426% over the past year, surging from ₹9 apiece to ₹47.35.

This sharp uptick in shares was attributed to the company's strong order wins and strong financial performance. On February 02, the stock price surpassed the ₹50 mark for the first time since August 2011.

In the recent Interim Budget 2024-2025, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced viability gap funding for offshore wind energy, specifically up to 1 GW capacity. This move is particularly positive for industry players like Suzlon Energy, which operates in the wind energy ecosystem, spanning turbine manufacturing and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

Indian Overseas Bank also delivered exceptional returns, with its stock soaring from ₹26 to ₹67.70 over the past year, marking a remarkable 160% gain. The bank achieved a market capitalization milestone of ₹one lakh crore on February 2.

Similarly, other banking stocks such as UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Central Bank of India recorded sharp gains of 115%, 121%, and 143%, respectively, within the year.

Following the interim budget, the shares of PSU banks continued their winning streak, fueled by positive surprises from the Indian government. The government set a fiscal deficit target of 5.8% for FY24 and 5.1% for FY25. An even bigger positive was gross borrowing, coming at ₹14.13 lakh crore.

Other PSU stocks, including NHPC and MMTC, also impressed investors with gains of 121% and 137%, respectively, during the same period.

GMR Airports Infrastructure gained momentum in February after being upgraded to mid-cap from small-cap in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The shares surged from ₹38 to ₹90.65 over the year, translating to a substantial return of 138%.

Alok Industries surged by 135% over the year, with a 76% jump between January 1 and January 10 following a ₹3,300 crore investment from Reliance Industries in preferential shares. Infibeam Avenues and IRB Infrastructure also delivered robust performance, with returns of 116% and 129%, respectively, over the last one year.

RattanIndia Enterprises and Vodafone Idea rounded up the list with returns of 122% and 102%, respectively.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

