2024 could be the year of the yen

Japanese yen has been one of the worst performing currencies of the past couple of years. It could do better in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The yen has lost around 20% against the dollar since the end of 2021, underperforming other major currencies. Japan’s central bank kept its ultralow interest rates while most of its peers have been raising rates aggressively. Higher yields outside of Japan have driven the currency lower and lower.

While inflation has picked up in Japan—like almost everywhere else—it remains low compared with other developed economies. Japan’s core inflation rate, which excludes fresh foods, was 2.5% from a year earlier in November, coming off from 4.2% at the beginning of 2023. Though that is already above Bank of Japan’s 2% inflation target, the central bank has been unwilling to raise interest rates too quickly fearing a hit to the economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BOJ may eventually still tighten its monetary policy, especially if it judges that inflation has moved sustainably above its target. The central bank has already made a couple of tweaks to its “yield-curve control" policy, which seeks to keep its long-term bond yields low. The yen has risen around 7% against the dollar since mid-November partly as traders expect the BOJ to give up its negative interest rate policy sometime in 2024.

Yet one of the biggest supports for the yen in 2024 will likely come from the Federal Reserve. Its rate increase cycle has likely come to an end already, and the central bank has indicated cuts could be coming. The yield differential between 10-year government bonds in Japan and the U.S. has narrowed by almost 1 percentage point in the past two months, just because of plummeting U.S. bond yields. Japanese bond yields have in fact also fallen during the period.

Japan stayed put when every other major central bank was raising interest rates, betting it could withstand negative pressure on the yen. That gamble now seems to have paid off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Jacky Wong at jacky.wong@wsj.com

