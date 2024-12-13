360 ONE Focused Equity Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Mayur Patel,Rohit Vaidyanathan, remains a prominent player in the Focused Fund. 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7616.66 crore. Under the guidance of Mayur Patel,Rohit Vaidyanathan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation for investors from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund returned 1.05%, showing a positive delta of 2.25%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.21%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|6.57%
|4.08%
|2.49%
|1 Year
|25.66%
|16.38%
|9.28%
|3 Years
|17.50%
|40.22%
|-22.72%
|5 Years
|23.49%
|101.49%
|-78.00%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|9.05%
|ICICI Bank
|7.25%
|Infosys
|6.51%
|NTPC
|5.26%
|Tata Motors
|5.21%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|18.08%
|Consumer Financial Services
|9.17%
|Construction Services
|8.45%
|Software & Programming
|8.41%
|Communications Services
|5.73%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.38%
|Electric Utilities
|5.26%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|5.23%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|5.21%
|Computer Services
|3.52%
|Iron & Steel
|3.07%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.94%
|Misc. Financial Services
|2.73%
|Appliance & Tool
|2.24%
|Coal
|2.21%
|Security Systems & Services
|1.57%
|Air Courier
|1.56%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.45, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.83 and 0.90, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.30% for one year, 13.29% for three years, and 19.12% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Zomato
|1.35%
|4253653
|102.84
|Hyundai Motor India
|0.76%
|318822
|58.11
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|1214721.0
|1178043.0
|154.73
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Bank
|4057361.0
|3969582.0
|689.01
|ICICI Bank
|4456767.0
|4272113.0
|552.07
|Infosys
|2905000.0
|2822584.0
|496.00
|NTPC
|1.0381758E7
|9808514.0
|400.34
|Tata Motors
|4936511.0
|4759773.0
|396.99
|Bharti Airtel
|2383569.0
|2245790.0
|362.16
|Indus Towers
|9099291.0
|8208486.0
|279.54
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|3687411.0
|3577983.0
|245.35
|Coal India
|4540944.0
|3716532.0
|168.01
|Aavas Financiers
|1044531.0
|992196.0
|165.96
|CMS Info Systems
|3009437.0
|2697066.0
|144.86
