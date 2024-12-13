Hello User
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund performance review analysis for December

360 ONE Focused Equity Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

360 ONE Focused Equity Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

360 ONE Focused Equity Fund performance review analysis for December

360 ONE Focused Equity Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Mayur Patel,Rohit Vaidyanathan, remains a prominent player in the Focused Fund. 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 7616.66 crore. Under the guidance of Mayur Patel,Rohit Vaidyanathan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation for investors from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund returned 1.05%, showing a positive delta of 2.25%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.21%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 6.57% 4.08% 2.49%
1 Year 25.66% 16.38% 9.28%
3 Years 17.50% 40.22% -22.72%
5 Years 23.49% 101.49% -78.00%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank9.05%
ICICI Bank7.25%
Infosys6.51%
NTPC5.26%
Tata Motors5.21%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks18.08%
Consumer Financial Services9.17%
Construction Services8.45%
Software & Programming8.41%
Communications Services5.73%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.38%
Electric Utilities5.26%
Auto & Truck Parts5.23%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers5.21%
Computer Services3.52%
Iron & Steel3.07%
Chemical Manufacturing2.94%
Misc. Financial Services2.73%
Appliance & Tool2.24%
Coal2.21%
Security Systems & Services1.57%
Air Courier1.56%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.45, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.83 and 0.90, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.30% for one year, 13.29% for three years, and 19.12% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Zomato1.35%4253653102.84
Hyundai Motor India0.76%31882258.11

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Suven Pharmaceuticals1214721.01178043.0154.73

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
HDFC Bank4057361.03969582.0689.01
ICICI Bank4456767.04272113.0552.07
Infosys2905000.02822584.0496.00
NTPC1.0381758E79808514.0400.34
Tata Motors4936511.04759773.0396.99
Bharti Airtel2383569.02245790.0362.16
Indus Towers9099291.08208486.0279.54
Sona Blw Precision Forgings3687411.03577983.0245.35
Coal India4540944.03716532.0168.01
Aavas Financiers1044531.0992196.0165.96
CMS Info Systems3009437.02697066.0144.86

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

