360 ONE Focused Equity Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

360 ONE Focused Equity Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Mayur Patel,Rohit Vaidyanathan, remains a prominent player in the Focused Fund. 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7616.66 crore. Under the guidance of Mayur Patel,Rohit Vaidyanathan, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation for investors from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund returned 1.05%, showing a positive delta of 2.25%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 6.57% 4.08% 2.49% 1 Year 25.66% 16.38% 9.28% 3 Years 17.50% 40.22% -22.72% 5 Years 23.49% 101.49% -78.00%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 18.08% Consumer Financial Services 9.17% Construction Services 8.45% Software & Programming 8.41% Communications Services 5.73% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.38% Electric Utilities 5.26% Auto & Truck Parts 5.23% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 5.21% Computer Services 3.52% Iron & Steel 3.07% Chemical Manufacturing 2.94% Misc. Financial Services 2.73% Appliance & Tool 2.24% Coal 2.21% Security Systems & Services 1.57% Air Courier 1.56%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.45, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.83 and 0.90, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.30% for one year, 13.29% for three years, and 19.12% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Zomato 1.35% 4253653 102.84 Hyundai Motor India 0.76% 318822 58.11

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value Suven Pharmaceuticals 1214721.0 1178043.0 154.73

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: