3i Infotech rights issue oversubscribed by 1.47 times, raises ₹64.10 crore

Technology services provider 3i Infotech Limited successfully concluded its rights issue, raising ₹64.10 crore. The issue, which was open for subscription from October 7 to October 27, 2025, received applications for 5.54 crore shares against the 3.77 crore shares on offer, representing an oversubscription of 1.47 times, according to an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Issue Details The rights issue was structured in a 2:9 ratio, allowing shareholders to purchase two shares for every nine shares held at a price of ₹17 per share. This move is aimed at increasing the company's equity share capital from ₹169.69 crore to ₹207.39 crore. The strong participation from senior management, institutional investors, high net-worth individuals, and retail investors underscores the market's confidence in 3i Infotech's business fundamentals and growth trajectory.

The proceeds from the rights issue are earmarked for strategic initiatives aimed at transforming 3i Infotech into a leaner, bolder, and future-ready organization, the exchange filing noted. The company plans to leverage these funds to build capabilities in new-age technologies and expand into new industries and geographies. This capital infusion is expected to enhance the company's financial flexibility, enabling it to accelerate its digital-first growth strategy and strengthen its business relationships with customers and vendors.

Advertisement

Raj Ahuja, Acting CEO of 3i Infotech, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the rights issue. “We are grateful with the kind of response we have got for Rights issues as we chart a new chapter in 3i’s Growth. The success of this rights issue underscores investors’ confidence in our vision and strategic direction. This trust and funds we got will allow us to pursue our growth initiatives and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders while strengthening our footprint in new age technologies, newer geographies and more industries. Our initial plan for strengthening our capabilities will continue with a strong focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, AI, and IoT solutions across our service portfolio, catering to the evolving needs of global enterprises. We are confident of building on this momentum, driving sustainable growth, and enhancing value for all our stakeholders.”

Advertisement